KBC Group NV Buys 358,456 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,456 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of Starbucks worth $179,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

