KBC Group NV Buys 6,968 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Medtronic worth $147,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.31. 22,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $131.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

