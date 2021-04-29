KBC Group NV Buys 701,197 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,103,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,197 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Intel worth $198,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

INTC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.81. 405,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,575,605. The stock has a market cap of $233.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

