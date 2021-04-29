KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,294 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Target worth $98,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.10 and a 200-day moving average of $181.70. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

