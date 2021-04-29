KBC Group NV Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of Humana worth $81,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.32.

Humana stock traded up $8.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $447.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,159. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.77 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

