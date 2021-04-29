KBC Group NV Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,404 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of Mondelez International worth $161,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 223,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

