KBC Group NV Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Stryker worth $84,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.88 and its 200 day moving average is $237.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.96.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

