KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 0.6% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Anthem worth $155,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 20.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Anthem by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.36. 16,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.58. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

