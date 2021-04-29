KBC Group NV Has $133.29 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,173 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $133,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,435. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.24. The company has a market cap of $174.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

