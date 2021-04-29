KBC Group NV Has $270.08 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,299 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of PayPal worth $270,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $267.75. The stock had a trading volume of 176,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,927,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $314.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

