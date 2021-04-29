KBC Group NV Has $72.76 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.18% of Parker-Hannifin worth $72,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,045,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,646,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 65.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 75.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 50.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.98. 11,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

