KBC Group NV Has $73.85 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,730 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Baidu worth $73,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $212.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759,364. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

