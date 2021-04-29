KBC Group NV Has $96.01 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 112.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $96,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $415.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.30 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.19. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

