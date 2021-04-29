KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,003 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.26% of NXP Semiconductors worth $144,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,950,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.08. 43,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

