KBC Group NV Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $123,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $461.93. 27,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,030. The firm has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.