KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,921 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $190,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

MRK stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.53. 871,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

