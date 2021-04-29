KBC Group NV Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.27% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $67,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.91. 7,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.61. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $153.72 and a one year high of $266.42. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

