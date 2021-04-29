KBC Group NV Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,143 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $174,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

CRM traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,142. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $155.08 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

