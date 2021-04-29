KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,457 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $116,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.49. 87,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,190. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.31 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

