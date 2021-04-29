KBC Group NV Sells 101,020 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 101,020 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $67,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $15.26 on Thursday, reaching $679.14. 559,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,752,488. The firm has a market cap of $651.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $685.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $652.95. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

