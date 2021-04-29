KBC Group NV Sells 2,504 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of S&P Global worth $126,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in S&P Global by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.00.

SPGI traded up $8.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $389.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.07 and a 12 month high of $389.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

