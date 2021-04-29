KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.KBR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.200 EPS.

KBR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 5,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,121. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.