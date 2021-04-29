Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 571.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,460 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 3.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 253,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

