Keep4r Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $743,493.55 and approximately $51,222.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for $9.46 or 0.00017388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00079504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.89 or 0.00847282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00098961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

