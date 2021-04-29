Kellogg (K) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, analysts expect Kellogg to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

