Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

