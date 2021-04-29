Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $442.00

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 442 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.72), with a volume of 34355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 414.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 355.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.64 million and a P/E ratio of 40.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Steven McTiernan bought 12,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51). Also, insider Elaine Dorward-King bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £27,968 ($36,540.37).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

