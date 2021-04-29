Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Announces $0.50 Semi-Annual Dividend

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.501 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. Kering has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $79.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPRUY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

