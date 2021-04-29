Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.31 and last traded at $71.31. 2,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 123,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,639.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.