Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.582-1.610 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

