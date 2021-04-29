KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

GNTX opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gentex by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gentex by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.