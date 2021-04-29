KeyCorp Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $53.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.79. 21,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $43.85.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Olin by 701.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.