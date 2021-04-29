KeyCorp Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $469.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $469.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $360.16 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $190.55 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at $319,505,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

