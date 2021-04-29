KeyCorp Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $80.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,319,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,359,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,469,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,079,591 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

