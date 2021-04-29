KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 201,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174,330. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,161. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

