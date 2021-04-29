KeyCorp Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $316.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $316.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $281.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.03 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Okta by 374.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Okta by 262.5% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 55.7% during the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

