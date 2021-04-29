KeyCorp Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.68, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,463. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 763.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 59,470 shares during the last quarter. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,706,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.