KeyCorp Weighs in on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $92,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 102,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.