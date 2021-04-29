Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.85

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.85 and last traded at C$27.80, with a volume of 466788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.25.

Get Keyera alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 685.71%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.