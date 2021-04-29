Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $76,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,849,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

