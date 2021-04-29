Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,849,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.61 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

