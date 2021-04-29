Kforce Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Kforce has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of KFRC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. 73,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $140,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Insiders sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.