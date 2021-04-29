Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIADF remained flat at $$6.55 during midday trading on Thursday. Kiadis Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Get Kiadis Pharma alerts:

About Kiadis Pharma

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kiadis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiadis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.