KickToken (KICK) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and $2.14 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00067885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00079604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.50 or 0.00818254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00097898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001641 BTC.

KickToken is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

