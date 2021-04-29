Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.27 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $3.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.86 EPS.

KRC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,709. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.