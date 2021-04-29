Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

NYSE KRP opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $663.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.