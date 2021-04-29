Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,520.0%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $663.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

