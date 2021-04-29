Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Declares $1.14 Quarterly Dividend

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,725. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

