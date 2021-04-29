Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.23.

KIM stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $21.33. 92,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,736. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

