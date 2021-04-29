Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 92,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

